Foundation awards $8.5M in local grants to help improve life for those in need

More than $8.5 million in grants have been awarded to local community health organizations, nonprofit agencies and other institutions to fund programs that seek to improve the quality of life for low-income residents and those living in underserved neighborhoods.

Among the biggest recipients of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation's awards is The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation and John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital for a combined total of $1.9 million.

Catholic Charities of Buffalo was awarded slightly more than $1.7 million and D’Youville College’s Health Professions Hub received $1.1 million.

Mother Cabrini Health Foundation officials said the grants are part of the first round of 2020 awards totaling $150 million statewide.

“Through the generosity of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, we’ll be able to serve distinct, in-need populations in our community while removing barriers to achieving health and wholeness," said Deacon Steve Schumer, Catholic Charities president and chief executive officer.

The funds will be used to continue an in-school social work program and expand it into more Catholic schools, Schumer said. "We will help young students who need additional support and guidance to achieve their fullest potential."

In addition, the grant will assist those who have run afoul of the law by offering temporary transitional employment, job coaching and career development.

At D'Youville College's Health Professions Hub, the grant will assist in paying for the construction of its rehabilitation and wellness center and a health profession job training program for low-income Buffalo residents.

“I offer heartfelt thanks to the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. Their generous gift will provide medically underserved patients with access to rehabilitation services and help low-income individuals break the cycle of poverty with pathways to careers in the health professions,” D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo said.

The Hub will partner with Catholic Health to provide the medical services, with a focus on primary care and chronic disease management for residents, especially the medically underserved on the West Side.

The job training under the Pathways Program is aimed at new English language speakers, the unemployed or underemployed and individuals who have been out of school for many years or did not complete high school. Job training will be in the areas of pharmacy, nursing and community health.

Two grants awarded to The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation and Oishei will go to funding an East Side Community Care Collaborative and the Upstate New York Regional Pediatric Cardiology Program.

Other local grant recipients include: