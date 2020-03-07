Uptick in coronavirus cases leads to a state of emergency for New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday as he confirmed 89 cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in New York – including the first cases upstate.

The emergency declaration will allow for swifter hiring of personnel and purchase of protective equipment, he said. The state is spending about $30 million a week on testing and other purchases.

Also, Cuomo said he is seeking federal approval to allow for faster "automated testing" of the virus at six laboratories across the state, including at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.

Automated testing that relies on robotics, he said, would greatly increase the capacity for testing.

"If we get these labs on board, we get automated testing, we increase our testing capacity exponentially, and that is critical to what we are talking about at this particular time in this evolving situation," Cuomo said.

Roswell Park will use a system that meets the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's protocol for rapid COVID-19 detection, said Roswell Park spokeswoman Annie Deck-Miller. The automated system removes and analyzes genetic material from coronavirus cells obtained from patient nose or throat swabs.

Deck-Miller said Roswell Park has two technicians trained in this process who will perform this work under the guidance of Dr. Jan Nowak, a molecular virologist.

"We are pleased to provide this expertise and the resources of our outstanding pathology team to enhance COVID-19 detection as part of a coordinated statewide effort," said Candace S. Johnson, Roswell Park's president and CEO, in a statement. "Situations like this call for all hands on deck, and we readily signed on to be part of the collaborative effort to diagnose any cases of COVID-19 accurately and as quickly as possible for our community."

The new cases the governor announced Saturday are, again, primarily downstate, so Western New York remains spared of any confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far. Seventy of the cases are in Westchester; 11 in New York City; four in Nassau; two in Rockland; and two in Saratoga.

The Erie County Health Department is monitoring 116 people in quarantine for potential exposure to novel coronavirus. In Niagara County, four people are under quarantine.

But two confirmed cases were discovered in Saratoga County, the governor said, the first outside of New York City and the downstate suburbs.

Of the 89 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York, 10 of the patients remain hospitalized. No COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in New York yet.

Cuomo complained that some people are not adhering to voluntary quarantines. The governor did not specify where people are ignoring those restrictions.

“When we say you are on voluntary quarantine, we are assuming you are following the rules," Cuomo said at a news conference. "Violating the rules is disrespecting the community and you could be putting people in danger.”

Those who do not comply may face "other measures," he added, though he did not elaborate.

Cuomo has also suspended visiting at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and senior housing in the New Rochelle area because of the number of COVID-19 cases in that region.

The governor also condemned people or businesses engaging in price gouging to take advantage of coronavirus-related fears. He urged the public to call a toll-free state hotline – (800) 697-1220 – to report suspected cases of price gouging.

Health care systems continue to adapt to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Catholic Health System on Saturday said it was instituting new visiting hours at its network of hospitals, long-term care facilities and rehabilitation centers. A spokeswoman said hours at the facilities had previously varied. The new hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but there are exceptions for people visiting patients under hospice or end-of-life care.

"As Catholic Health monitors the status of coronavirus in our community, we will continue to make any necessary changes that limit exposure to our patients, residents, and staff," according to a Catholic Health statement.

Also, the Erie County Health Department has printed flyers that will be posted at entrances to the county's nursing homes, urging people not to visit if they have a fever, persistent cough, nasal congestion or other symptoms until they are fully recovered.

Visitors to nursing homes and long-term care facilities will start to see these flyers at entrances.

Infections like #flu and #COVID19 are especially dangers to nursing home residents. If you are sick, don't visit. https://t.co/Z0zqmMUPnF pic.twitter.com/bQmVKINgXk — Erie County Department of Health (@ECDOH) March 7, 2020

At a forum Saturday in the county's Fire Training Facility in Cheektowaga, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein and other officials addressed about 40 leaders of towns, cities and villages on how best to respond to COVID-19.

Reaction to the outbreak has spread to the sports world as well.

Numerous media outlets reported Saturday that the National Hockey League, effective immediately, was closing off its locker rooms to the media at the recommendation of the CDC to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Other leagues, including Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association, are likely to follow suit, reports stated. Media briefings would be conducted at formal news conferences outside the teams' locker rooms.

The NHL will close dressing room access to media in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Zon6gOb7lm — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 7, 2020

Also, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Thursday issued precautions to its members, including Canisius College and Niagara University, and included details on steps the league will take to limit the spread of the coronavirus as the men's and women's basketball conference tournaments begin in Atlantic City, N.J.

The precautions include banning pre- and post-game handshakes among players, coaches and administrators. That's why Canisius head coach Reggie Witherspoon and his Niagara counterpart, Greg Paulus, didn't shake hands following the teams' meeting Friday night at the Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo.