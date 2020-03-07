COX, William R., Jr.

COX - William R., Jr. Of Lancaster, NY, March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marsha (Finsterbach); loving father of Amy (Zaida) Stroka, Kristen Cox and Lisa Wojcik; beloved grandfather of Payton Stroka; dearest brother of Bob (Jane) Cox, Leona Cox and Naomi (Paul) Horning; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Sunday from 1-5 PM.