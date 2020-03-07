Clarence, Section VI lead the way at state regional rifle championships

Clarence and the Section VI team swept the four team competitions at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association regional rifle championships at West Point on Saturday.

Michael Dziabo, who had the high individual aggregate score of 293, and Alexis Kirk’s aggregate, also 293, was second, but Dziabo won the tiebreaker. Her high score came in the offhand position at 97.

Dziabo was third in prone with a 99 score and third in offhand 96 and fifth in kneeling with 98.

Also contributing to the Clarence total was Wyatt Belanger with 99 in kneeling.

Kirk’s second place in aggregate (287) and Belanger’s third (284) led Clarence to first place in the 30-shot standing competition.

Kelly Setter of Lancaster helped the Section VI team with second place in offhand (96), third in kneeling (99). She was fourth with a 291 aggregate score.

Anthony Cometto of Alden led Section VI to its 30-shot standing title with a 288 aggregate score. Setter of Lancaster shot 283.