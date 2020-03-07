Buffalo City Hall wants to charge late fees on some services

The Brown administration wants to implement a late charge policy for certain daily billable services and/or products the city provides – excluding taxes, sewer fees, user fees, parking tickets and traffic violations fees.

Examples of what would be subject to the late charge policy include hazmat services, demolitions, special events fees, grass cutting of vacant lots, public utilities inspections and boarding up buildings.

Under the proposed policy, a notice would be mailed on Day 31 with a 4.5% late fee assessed on the unpaid bill. Another notice would be mailed on Day 61 with a 1.5% late fee added to the total. A fourth notice from the city would be mailed on Day 76 with a $25 collections fee added. On Day 91, the account would go to an outside collection agency, and a 19% commission for the collection agency would be passed onto the debtor.

Currently, a bill 90 days past due is charged the $25 collection fee and 19% commission for the collection agency at 121 days past due.

The proposal will be discussed at the Common Council's Finance Committee meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.