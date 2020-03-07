Lily Woodis leads Chautauqua Lake past Falconer in Class C-1 girls final

Lily Woodis couldn’t take all the credit for herself. The sophomore guard for the Chatauqua Lake girls basketball team scored 26 points in a 67-49 win against Falconer in a Section VI Class C-1 championship game at Jamestown Community College, but emphasized the play of her teammates, who set up so many of her shots.

“It was just the passes from my teammates,” said Woodis, who hit six 3-pointers for the Thunderbirds, the defending C-1 champion. “My teammates give me so much encouragement. I couldn’t do anything without any of them. Anything, without Lexi (Jacobson’s) passes, I could not do anything without those.”

Chatauqua Lake led 16-13 after the first quarter, behind seven points by Woodis, who hit five 3-pointers in the first half.

Chatauqua Lake will face Holland, the Class C-2 winner, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jamestown Community College. The winner advances to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Tournament.

Falconer opened 0-4 from the floor in the first two minutes of the second quarter, but cut Chatauqua Lake’s lead to 20-16 with 4:53 left in the half on Gracie Lundmark’s layup. However, Alexis Jacobson hit a 3-pointer less than 50 seconds later to open the lead to 23-16, and the Thunderbirds opened a four-point lead to nine inside the three-minute mark, on a pair of shots by Woodis.

Woodis’ 3-pointer with 1:45 left gave Chatauqua Lake a 31-19 lead, en route to a 37-19 lead at halftime, as the Falcons made only two shots from the floor in the second quarter.

“Going into the game, we were just trying to limit paint touchew,” said Woodis, whose team led by as many as 26 points in the third quarter. “We weren’t worried about outside shots that much. We wanted them to beat us on the outside, if they were going to. They were a lot bigger than us, so we had to try and front in the post and be strong in there.”

Lundmark led Falconer with 16 points, while Sarah Disbro added 11. Jessica Wiemer added 12 points for Chatauqua Lake.