Championship Weekend in high school sports filled with drama, great moments

It was a busy day in various parts of the state and in Western New York for Championship Weekend for high school sports teams. Follow the links to read our coverage of the packed championship schedule.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lancaster does it, wins first sectional title since 1959
New coach leads Olean to another sectional title
Allegany-Limestone gets boost from two-sport star
Yeshua Lee's three helps Health Sciences to Class A-2 title; North Tonawanda advances
Canisius heading to Catholic state Class A final
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Leah Harrington's runner for the ages lifts Orchard Park
Hamburg, Will South claim Class A titles without a doubt
Dunkirk, Eden advance in Class B
Holland knocks off Franklinville with a dramatic conclusion in Class C-2
Lily Woodis scores 26 points to lead Chautauqua Lake to C-1 title
Panama returns to sectional championship glory
BOYS HOCKEY
St. Mary's stepped in as the Martin representative and comes home with CHSAA crown
Williamsville North beat Ithaca to move on to the Division I state semifinals
Starpoint season ends at hands of state champion Skaneateles
TRACK AND FIELD
Lancaster's Natalia Surdaj, Frontier's Josh Peron and Orchard Park's Leah Pasqualetti were among the WNY stars at the state indoor track and field meet
BOYS SWIMMING
Lockport's Mark Crocker makes most of final shot at state meet
BOYS BOWLING
St. Joe's Mike Weber repeats as state Catholic bowling champion
CHEERLEADING
Maryvale brings home state title
