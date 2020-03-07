Canisius boys basketball advances to state Catholic Class A final

The Canisius boys basketball team advanced to the state Catholic High School Athletic Association Class A championship game with a 55-40 victory over St. Anthony’s at Hofstra University on Saturday night.

The Crusaders will face Fordham Prep, the New York Diocese Class A champion, next Saturday at a site in the Buffalo area to be determined. Bishop Timon-St. Jude will play in the Class B title game.

Canisius took a 31-14 halftime lead over St. Anthony’s and did not look back.

Joseph Ciocca led the Crusaders with 21 points. Dewayne Vass had 16. Andre Snoody led St. Anthony’s with 15 points.

Fordham Prep defeated St. Edmund’s 60-49, Friday to win its first CHSAA championship since 1933 to gain a place in the state Catholic school final.