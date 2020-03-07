Sabres game day: Rugged March schedule continues with red-hot Flyers

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (29-30-8) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (40-20-7)

Where: Wells Fargo Center

When: 7 p.m.

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

PHILADELPHIA – If the Buffalo Sabres are going to play their way back into the playoff picture, they're going to need to solve their road problem.

The Sabres' 24 points away from KeyBank Center is the third-lowest road mark in the National Hockey League. The Philadelphia Flyers, meanwhile, have won eight games in a row and are tied with Washington for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers' 13-3 record since Feb. 1 is tied with the Boston Bruins for the best mark in the NHL and Philadelphia has scored a league-high 68 goals during that span.

Philadelphia has five players with 19 or more goals: Travis Konecny (24), Kevin Hayes (23), Sean Couturier (22), Claude Giroux (19) and James van Riemsdyk (19), who is out four-to-six weeks with a broken finger.

"I think they have some special players that make some special plays," Giroux said following the Flyers' morning skate Saturday. "You give them room to make plays they will make it. I think they haven’t had the bounces this year and they’re a better team than their record says.

"We know maybe Buffalo isn’t in the same race as us in the playoffs, but I don’t think they’re still out. We’ve seen crazier stuff happen before. If there’s a team that can come back and make a push for it, it’s definitely them."

Blender: Krueger finally blew up his forward lines during practice Friday after the Sabres scored two or fewer goals for a sixth consecutive game.

Jeff Skinner was reunited with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart on the top line, while Victor Olofsson skated with Marcus Johansson and Dominik Kahun. Skinner and Eichel downplayed the move, but this is a significant philosophical shift by Krueger.

Krueger previously expressed a desire to put a more defensive-minded left wing with Eichel and Reinhart. However, Eichel is marred in a career-long six-game pointless slump. Reinhart and Olofsson have zero points in six and seven games, respectively.

Last season, the Sabres scored 30 goals at 5 on 5 when Eichel, Skinner and Reinhart were on the ice at the same time. Comparatively, Buffalo has 27 goals this season with Olofsson, Eichel and Reinhart on the ice at 5 on 5.

Krueger would not say if the practice lines would be used during the game against Philadelphia.

“That combination has seen sporadic shifts here and there through the season," Krueger said of Eichel, Skinner and Reinhart. "It’s not in the thousands, but there was a lot of ice there. It feels like something we wanted to look at in the skate today and we’ll make that final call tomorrow, but it’s just about getting our offense going and digging for combinations that can make that possible. We need more than one line to go here with the opposition that are coming at us but that will definitely be a potential option tomorrow.”

Zemgus Girgensons (lower body) will be in the Sabres lineup, according to Krueger. Defenseman Lawrence Pilut (illness) is out, which led the team to recall John Gilmour from Rochester.

Here's how the Sabres lined up during practice Friday:

With Girgensons out (maintenance), #Sabres lines are

Skinner-Eichel-Reinhart

Olofsson-Johansson-Kahun

Vesey-Lazar-Simmonds

Frolik-Larsson-Okposo — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 6, 2020

Starting goalie: Linus Ullmark is back with the Sabres after missing more than a month with a lower body injury. However, the 26-year-old will serve as the backup Saturday night in Philadelphia, and Carter Hutton will get the start.

Hutton has posted a .904 save percentage while losing four of his last five starts and has allowed three goals in each of his past three games. Hutton is 4-2 with a .897 save percentage in six career games against the Flyers.

Carter Hart, who has a .911 save percentage in 41 games this season, will start for the Flyers.

Reunion: This is another return to Philadelphia for Wayne Simmonds, who played 584 games over eight seasons with the Flyers. Simmonds scored 203 goals with 175 assists in the regular season during that span. He also appeared in 30 playoff games with Philadelphia.

"Wayne is a strong voice in advocating a team game," coach Ralph Krueger said. "He’s a strong voice in understanding the value of a team game and somebody who’s proven in the past that that helps. So, he’s an important voice for us right now where our team game is being tested. We’re in a state of adversity, we’re in a state of character testing, and we need the right voices to fight us through this because it is also a time where we can really cement our game because if you do it here when it hurts and you do it here when it’s tough, when you get momentum it just becomes a natural habit."

Extended look: The Sabres will likely give Kahun every opportunity to show he can be a top-six option next season. The 24-year-old winger has three points in four games since being acquired from Pittsburgh and recorded a secondary assist on Johansson's goal Thursday night against the Penguins.

Krueger told reporters Thursday morning that he views Kahun as an option at center, though the Sabres won't experiment with the move until Kahun learns the Sabres' defensive-zone structure. Kahun played only 7:16 against the Penguins and received three shifts in the third period.

"He’s a spark plug," Krueger said of Kahun. "We think he has a strong skill set. We like his speed and his deception in the game. Also because he had a very long running past as a centerman in Europe. He hasn’t brought that in here. He has a good understanding of the game away from the puck. We like the way he’s integrated himself here so quickly and the principles and the concepts we’re trying to cement here without the puck. You can see his smarts. A good sport, a good guy in the room. He’s been an excellent addition here."