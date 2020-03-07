Attorney General Barr has a duty to resign

By Denise O’Donnell

The courageous actions of the four federal prosecutors in withdrawing from the Roger Stone case are a testament to longstanding principles of the Department of Justice to ensure the fair and impartial administration of justice for all.

Last month, Attorney General William Barr denigrated those principles by withdrawing the sentencing recommendation of the career prosecutors in order to seek leniency for President Trump’s close ally, Roger Stone. This was done after President Trump publicly criticized the prosecutors’ recommendations, and despite the fact that the recommendations were in full compliance with DOJ policy, which required prosecutors to seek the maximum sentence.

Alarmed by this unprecedented political interference by the attorney general, nearly 2,500 former prosecutors and officials of the Justice Department issued a formal statement condemning his actions and calling on him to resign. As one of the signatories to that statement, I want to share the reasons why it is important for all of us to stand with these career prosecutors against this blatant politicization of the Justice Department.

The Department of Justice has long served as a pillar of our democracy by safeguarding the rule of law. It has a long and storied history of protecting civil rights and the environment, fighting organized crime and public corruption, and protecting our country from terrorism, both foreign and domestic. I am honored to have served in the Department for more than 20 years under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

We have repeatedly seen the Department of Justice and the dedicated employees who work there come under attack by President Trump. The president puts his personal agenda ahead of that of our nation, seeks to punish his adversaries, and demands total loyalty from members of his administration.

Time and time again, Attorney General Barr has enabled the president’s partisan actions. Barr mischaracterized the findings of the Mueller report before its release to the public to minimize evidence of the president’s efforts to obstruct justice. He has appointed a growing number of personally selected Justice Department attorneys to review the actions of career DOJ employees in sensitive matters, including the FBI’s Russian investigation and the prosecution of Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Far from insulating the Department from political influence, Barr has used his authority to protect the president’s allies and to pursue partisan investigations for political advantage. It’s time for all of us to stand up against his blatant politicization of DOJ.

Denise O’Donnell is a former career federal prosecutor and United States Attorney for the Western District of New York.