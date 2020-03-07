Share this article

Area Colleges (March 8)

Published

MEN’S HOCKEY

Atlantic Hockey First Round

8-Bentley 5, 9-Canisius 3

(Bentley wins series, 2-0)

BASEBALL

Radford 8, Canisius 2

Western Michigan 3, St. Bonaventure 2

Ripken Experience

Hilbert 3-10, Geneva 1-4

Fredonia 19-10, Lehman 8-7

Russmatt Central Fla. Invitational

ECC 7-11, Century College 5-6

Mason Invitational

Hofstra 10, UB 7

Canisius 4, UB 3

The Spring Games

Ohio 9, St. Bonaventure 5

Central Michigan 4, St. Bonaventure 2

MEN’S LACROSSE

Thiel 11, Medaille 4

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Albany 19, Canisius 8

St. Bonaventure 14, Akron 10

D’Youville 17, Elmira 3

Allegheny 13, Buffalo State 7

SUNY Poly Tournament

Albright 15, Fredonia 5

MEN’S TENNIS

Cleveland State 7, St. Bonaventure 0

Florida Southern 6, Daemen 1

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UB 7, Binghamton 0

