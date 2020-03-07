Area Colleges (March 8)

MEN’S HOCKEY
Atlantic Hockey First Round
8-Bentley 5, 9-Canisius 3
(Bentley wins series, 2-0)
BASEBALL
Radford 8, Canisius 2
Western Michigan 3, St. Bonaventure 2
Ripken Experience
Hilbert 3-10, Geneva 1-4
Fredonia 19-10, Lehman 8-7
Russmatt Central Fla. Invitational
ECC 7-11, Century College 5-6
Mason Invitational
Hofstra 10, UB 7
Canisius 4, UB 3
The Spring Games
Ohio 9, St. Bonaventure 5
Central Michigan 4, St. Bonaventure 2
MEN’S LACROSSE
Thiel 11, Medaille 4
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Albany 19, Canisius 8
St. Bonaventure 14, Akron 10
D’Youville 17, Elmira 3
Allegheny 13, Buffalo State 7
SUNY Poly Tournament
Albright 15, Fredonia 5
MEN’S TENNIS
Cleveland State 7, St. Bonaventure 0
Florida Southern 6, Daemen 1
WOMEN’S TENNIS
UB 7, Binghamton 0
