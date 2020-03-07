Allegany-Limestone boys basketball gets boost from Wolfgang to win B-2 crown

The state indoor track meet is big for Michael Wolfgang, but nowhere near as big as his commitment to his basketball blood brothers.

Wolfgang, a senior, opted to pass on competing in this weekend's New York State Public High School Athletic Association indoor track and field championships.

Good thing that he did for Allegany-Limestone.

"I've got all my teammates here," Wolfgang said. "I knew I couldn't let them down. So I showed up here and we came out with the blue patches. So it was worth it."

Wolfgang scored 10 points, including a momentum shifting 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that helped the Gators beat Newfane, 54-45, in the Class B-2 title game Saturday at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

Wolfgang, who won two sectional titles in track, could have easily opted to pursue his state title dreams in track and no one would have blamed him for trying.

But Gators coach Glenn Anderson said Wolfgang is the epitome of a team-first player.

"He's been all-in on basketball from day one," Anderson said. "For him to be all in this year was huge for us because obviously he got some big shots and played a big role."

The game was a back-and-forth affair for most of the day. Wolfgang knocked down his 3-pointer to give the Gators a 48-43 lead late in the fourth.

Anderson said the moment was more significant than just the points scored.

"It relaxed everybody," Anderson said. "We'd get a bucket and go up then they'd come down and hit a big shot. So that was the first one where I think we had a two-possession lead. I don't think we had one other than that in the second half. ... Everyone said, 'OK, we're fine.' I can't put into words how big that shot was."

The Newfane Panthers, who were in search of their first sectional title since 1980, flirted with history thanks largely to the play of junior Sam Capen, who had a trio of 3-pointers as part of his team-high 13 points.

Ben Giardini led the Gators with 13 points, while Tyler Curran hit 6 of 8 from the line.