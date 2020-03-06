You can take your dog to the vet at Walmart now

Walmart will cut the ribbon on a new walk-in veterinary clinic at its North Tonawanda store Saturday.

The PetIQ wellness center offers preventive veterinary services to cats and dogs without an appointment. Services include vaccinations, microchipping, testing for parasites, physical exams and prescription flea, tick and heartworm preventative. The Walmart is located at 886 Niagara Falls Blvd.

Another PetIQ-owned wellness center, VIP Petcare at the Pet Supply Plus store in Cheektowaga, will hold a grand opening the same day. It was formerly called the VIP Petcare Community Clinic and had limited hours, but high pet traffic at the Cheektowaga store prompted its transformation into a permanent wellness center. That location is at 3733 Union Road.

A veterinarian is on-site at both locations.

PetIQ is headquartered in Idaho.