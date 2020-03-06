WOODS, Rita M. (Fierle, Formally Kasperek)

WOODS - Rita M. (nee Fierle, formerly Kasperek)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest on March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Elgin "Red" Woods and the late Peter Kasperek; devoted mother of Paula (late Mark J.) McDermott, Gail A. (late Nelson) Allan, Andrea (late Marvin) Ott and Pete (Kathy) Kasperek; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Alvin and Florence Fierle. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 1 to 4 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com