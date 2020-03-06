WEXLER, Michael J.

WEXLER - Michael J. March 4, 2020; Beloved husband of Cyndi (nee Kaminski) Wexler; dear father of Suzanne (Michael) Tuberdyke, Michael Klein and Jessica (Todd) Stephens; grandfather of Maya, Charles, Jamie, Christian, Cora and Sally; son of the late Irving and Evelyn Wexler; brother of the late Linda. Friends may call Saturday, from 12 PM to 1 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the Erie County SPCA. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com