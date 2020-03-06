Tonawanda man charged in Texas de Brazil Galleria shooting, prosecutors say

A firearm that was accidentally discharged Thursday in a Walden Galleria steakhouse in Cheektowaga was stolen from Niagara Falls, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Nineteen-year-old Anthony J. Ciccarelli of the Town of Tonawanda was arraigned Friday before Cheektowaga Town Justice David M. Stevens on charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm, all are felonies.

According to Cheektowaga police, Ciccarelli accidentally discharged the handgun – which was in his pocket – while attempting to pay his bill at the Texas de Brazil steakhouse. In the process, Ciccarelli shot his girlfriend in the upper right leg at about 5:56 p.m.

A spokesperson in the District Attorney's Office confirmed the weapon was a 9 mm pistol.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of her injury, which police said was not life-threatening.

Ciccarelli is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a felony hearing. Stevens set bail at $1,500. If convicted, Ciccarelli faces a maximum of seven years in prison.