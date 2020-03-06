STEINS, Joann M. (Caruso)

March 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel R. Steins, Jr.; loving mother of Logan, Erik and Brett Steins; cherished daughter of Sylvia (nee Sarcinelli) and the late Ignatius Caruso; dearest sister of Joe (Lorea) Caruso, Sandra (Mike) Maloney, MaryAnn Caruso, Verna (Jim) Negrych and John (Sue) Caruso; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive family and friends on Sunday 4-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFER & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., where services will follow at 8 PM.