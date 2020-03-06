SIWINSKI, David Frank

SIWINSKI - David Frank Collapsed at home and passed away after struggling with lengthy health issues. David was born on March 10, 1999 at Mt. St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, NY. He attended St. Peter's RC Grade School in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston Porter High School in 2017. David packed al lot of life into the short 20 years we were privileged to share with him! His interests were incredibly vast and he was passionate about all of them. Everything from hunting and fishing, to music and writing. He especially loved writing songs, playing in his band, working on guitars, his cars and motorcycles, playing chess and being with his friends, all of whom he loved dearly. David is survived by his mother and father, Carla and Paul Siwinski; his older brother, Steven Siwinski; his older sister, Sarah Siwinski; his grandpa, Stanley F. Gruber; his grandmother, Marie A. Siwinski; aunts, Melissa Napoli, Joanne Siwinski, Paula (Sam) VanCuren, Tara (Ed) Johnson; uncles Arthur Siwinski and Kevin (Cyndi) Gruber; and cousins: Dennis Hoffman, JJ Napoli, Julia and Jack Johnson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 4-7 PM at the Youngstown Vol. Fire Co. 625 Third St., Youngstown, NY 14174; family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, a donation in David's memory can be made to the Niagara County SPCA, (he loved his two cats Abby and Dee), the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Company, who are always ready to help, The New York State Troopers Foundation for the compassionate help they provided, (https://nystrooperfoundation.org/donate.html), and the IBS Foundation (AboutIBS.org). Arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., Ransomville, NY. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online condolences.