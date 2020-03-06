Singleton, Joan (Glunz)

Joan G. Singleton, 87, student mentor and sports enthusiast May 11, 1932 - February 6, 2020. Joan G. Singleton's drive to help others was instilled in a young age by her parents who were both educators and mentors. Her passion focused on recognizing the potential in all students and her love for sports was introduced by her father, the late Ray G. Glunz, athlete, coach, official and Director of Physical Education for the Buffalo School System. Committing over 30 years to the Kenmore Town of Tonawanda School System, followed by working for Family Social Services and Healthcare in her retirement years was a lifelong mission. Loving wife of William; beloved mother of Scott, Diane (Clancy) and Janet (Ash); cherished grandmother of Heather (Llaneza), Victoria (Drees), Jillian (Wright), Corie (Blausey), Amanda (Ash), Heather (Ash) and five great-grandchildren. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and special memories can be shared on Facebook - Growing Up in Town of Tonawanda.