Shoreline residents will have input into Lake Ontario flood study

United Shoreline Ontario, a group of Lake Ontario shoreline property owners, is welcome to serve on the advisory board for a new study of possible revisions to the lake water level management plan.

The International Joint Commission this week announced a study by the GLAM Committee – Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management – that will take 18 to 24 months to consider changes to Plan 2014, which took effect just before flooding began in 2017.

"We want to get as many voices from as many parts of the lake and river as possible," Jane Corwin of Clarence, the U.S. chairwoman of the IJC, said during a webcast Friday, in response to a question from a member of United Shoreline Ontario.

Corwin gave a 15-minute presentation reiterating that the IJC believes the weather, not its plan, is to blame for the flooding.

The IJC now allows a subsidiary, the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, to alter lake outflows without reference to Plan 2014, Corwin said.