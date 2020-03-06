SAEMENES, Jacob N.

SAEMENES - Jacob N. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 4, 2020. Loving son of James Saemenes and Malina (Rhett) Falkner; dear brother of Aryanna, Alison and Dakota Falkner; cherished grandson of Noreen Saemenes, Larry VanCuran, Mike (Lyn) Falkner and the late Darlene Sutton; adored uncle of Dexter; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., on Monday from 3-6 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Inurnment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com