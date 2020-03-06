Reporters' Notebook: March 6, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, born on this date in 1927, “It is not true that people stop pursuing dreams because they grow old; they grow old because they stop pursuing dreams.”

A GREAT LOSS – The Rwandan community of Buffalo will offer a Mass in remembrance of Kizito Mihigo, a 38-year-old Rwandan gospel singer, peace activist and survivor of the Tutsi Genocide of 1994, at 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court St. All are welcome. A reception will follow. Mihigo died Feb. 17 in police custody in Kigali.

WEEKEND MENU – A BW’s fish fry will be served from 3 to 6:30 p.m. today in the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville. Dinners are $12 and include two sides, bread and beverage. Desserts will be for sale. For info, call 683-2375.

The Ladies Auxiliary of Lewiston Fire Company No. 2, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara Falls, will hold a Krolick’s chicken barbecue and basket auction from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $12 and include two sides. Drawings begin at 5:30.

Newfane Methodist Church, 2699 Main St., Newfane, offers a turkey dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $10 adults, $5 kids under 12, and include dressing, mashed potatoes, vegetable and homemade desserts.

The Boston Lions Club will host its annual spaghetti dinner and basket auction from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Patchin Volunteer Fire Company hall, 8333 Boston State Road, Boston. Dinners are $10, $5 for kids 10 and under, and include meatballs, salad, dessert and beverage. For info and tickets, call Tom Herrmann at 481-1991 or email tjherr09@yahoo.com.

The Holy Name Society of Queen of Angels Parish will hold an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Center, Electric Avenue and Warsaw Street, Lackawanna. Dinners are $10, $5 kids under 12, and include a homemade dessert and beverages. There also will be raffles. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call Gene Nowicki at 646-0513,

GIFT OF LIFE – The intensive two-week blood drive in conjunction with Red Cross Month is reaching its halfway point. Donations can be made today from 7 to 11 a.m. in Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, 257 State St., Batavia; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ERA Team VP Real Estate, 28 Parkside Drive, Ellicottville; 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the Erie Community College North Campus, Youngs Road, Amherst; noon to 5 p.m. in Seneca Allegany Casino, 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd., Salamanca; 1 to 6 p.m. in Darien Town Hall, 10569 Alleghany Road, Darien Center; and 1 to 6 p.m. in the Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 N. Main St., Franklinville.

Donations will be accepted Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1424 Maple Road, Amherst; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dunkin Donuts, 2200 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

