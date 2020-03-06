Repeat robber to serve up to 10 years for knifepoint cabbie holdup in Niagara Falls

A Niagara Falls man, who served 12 years in state prison for a series of 2006 robberies, is headed back to prison for robbing a Falls cab driver at knifepoint about six months after his release.

Raymond M. Iveys, 33, of 16th Street, pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree robbery for the May 31 holdup. Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon agreed to sentence him to no more than 10 years when he returns to court May 1.

In September 2006, Iveys and another man, armed with a knife and a shotgun, robbed a 19th Street barbershop and a Michigan Avenue pharmacy. On his own, Iveys robbed a coin laundry and hardware store, both on Pine Avenue.

"You've got to figure this out. You've got to stop doing this," Sheldon told Iveys.