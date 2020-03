Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale R. Burstein will give a public talk Monday on the novel coronavirus at the Moot Community Center.

The meeting, which is hosted by Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen, starts at 5 p.m.

The Moot Community Center is located at 292 High St.

