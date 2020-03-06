Man seriously injured in shooting on Buffalo's West Side

A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Friday morning on the city's upper West Side, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police said a man was struck by gunfire at about 5:10 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Dewitt Street and Garner Avenue, near the interchange of I-190 and Route 198.

The man was transported to Erie County Medical Center "with injuries that appear serious in nature," according to police.

Buffalo police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.