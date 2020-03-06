MAC seeding on line in UB's final game

There’s one game left in the Mid-American conference men’s basketball regular season.

UB currently sits in the No. 4 spot in the conference standings and can finish no higher. But they can finish as low as sixth in the overall standings if they lose to Bowling Green Friday (6 p.m., ESPNU).

The Bulls are 10-7 in conference play and currently have a first-round bye into the MAC tournament. They’re tied with Ball State, who they hold a tiebreaker over because of a win against Akron on Jan. 28.

The path to a first-round bye should be simple. Beat Bowling Green tonight and get the four seed locked up.

Unfortunately for UB they’ll need some help from around the conference.

To earn the No. 4 seed, Buffalo will have to win along with Ball State losing to Northern Illinois (11-6). Or if UB loses, they would need losses by Ball State and Kent State to stay there.

Even if Buffalo wins they can finish as the five-seed if Ball State defeats Northern Illinois and Akron beats Kent State. Ball State would move to the third spot and Northern Illinois would drop down to No. 4.

UB would drop to sixth if they lose at Bowling Green and if both Ball State and Kent State win.

If Buffalo falls to the fifth or sixth seed the Bulls would then host a first-round tournament game Monday at Alumni Arena, either at 7 or 7:30 p.m.

The winner would advance to the MAC quarterfinals on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Bulls and Falcons last played over a month ago when they went down to the wire at Alumni Arena on Jan. 31. Buffalo lost 78-77.

During that game, Jayvon Graves scored 24 points while Josh Mballa had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Bowling Green’s Justin Turner had 23 points.

The Falcons have been nearly unbeatable at home this season (13-1) and UB has not won there since the 2017-18 season.

The Niagara women’s basketball team lost on Thursday, 82-76, to Quinnipiac.

The teams were tied at halftime and each scored 20 points in the fourth quarter. The Bobcats outscored the Purple Eagles 20-14 in the third quarter.

Niagara remained close with Quinnipiac despite a poor 5-for-17 shooting performance from leading scorer Jai Moore. Still, she led the Purple Eagles with 17 points.

It was Niagara’s final home game this season. They finish 2019-20 with a 5-8 record at the Gallagher Center.