Lockport board won't recommend rezoning for substance abusers' housing

Although the final decision will come from the Lockport Common Council, the city's Planning Board on Thursday unanimously recommended rejection of a rezoning request that would allow construction of an apartment project for recovering substance abusers.

Neighbors have voiced loud opposition toward Cazenovia Recovery Systems' proposed project at the former Niagara County Infirmary site on Davison Road, which straddles the boundary between the city and town of Lockport.

The city's six-month moratorium on zoning changes expired last week. Cazenovia, through property owner LHC Holdings, wants to change the zoning on the city portion of the land from recreational to multiple dwellings.

The town is considering Cazenovia's variance request after shelving a rezoning request for its portion of the property.

The only change the city Planning Board recommended is to specifically allow community centers, and amenities to support them, to be located in recreational zones. That protects the interests of the Kenan Center, which is located in such a zone.