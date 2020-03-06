Share this article

Lewiston sex offender charged with molesting girl

Dwayne C. Fauzey, a registered sex offender, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Niagara County Court to an indictment accusing him of molesting a girl under the age of 11 between August and December 2016 in Lewiston.

Dwayne C. Fauzey. (Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office)

Fauzey, 50, of Upper Mountain Road, Lewiston, faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and one count of child endangerment.

Judge Sara Sheldon allowed Fauzey to remain free without posting bail until she holds a bail hearing March 16. The delay was requested because Fauzey's attorney, Mario Gregori,  will join the Niagara County Social Services Department full time on Monday and Fauzey will need a new lawyer.

Fauzey is a Level 1 sex offender because of a previous misdemeanor sex crime conviction. In August 2018, Sheldon sentenced him to a year in jail for a felony violation of the terms of sex offender registration. Fauzey admitted not reporting one of his social media passwords to law enforcement.

