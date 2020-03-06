Letter: Trump’s ‘best people’ now filling the ‘swamp’

President Trump boasted during the 2016 campaign that he had “the greatest people” and would get “the best people” to join his administration. In all, 14 Trump aides, donors and advisers have been indicted or imprisoned. He promised to “drain the swamp,” but has filled it with the following felons:

• Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman, committed two counts of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., witness tampering and seven counts of bank fraud. The judge sentenced Manafort to 47 months in prison.

• Michael Cohen, Trump’s lawyer and “fixer,” has been sentenced to three years in prison for offenses, including paying women for their silence during the 2016 election.

• Michael Flynn, Trump’s National Security Adviser, has pleaded guilty in 2017 to a felony charge of lying to the FBI.

• Rick Gates, upon Manafort’s instructions, committed offenses including: filing falsified tax returns, setting up shell companies to hide foreign income and misleading banks to get loans.

• Roger Stone, a political operative and Trump’s friend, was found guilty of five counts of lying to Congress, one count of witness tampering and one count of obstructing Congress.

• Chris Collins was the first member of Congress to endorse Trump. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI. Collins has been sentenced to 26 months in prison.

• California Republican Duncan Hunter was the second U.S. Congressman to endorse Donald Trump for president. Hunter and his wife pleaded guilty last month to conspiring to misuse $250,000 of campaign funds for his personal expenses. Hunter is slated to be sentenced in March.

The bipartisan Government Accountability Office said Trump violated the law that limits a president’s power to withhold money allocated by Congress. Robert Mueller said that he believes Trump could be charged with obstruction of justice after he leaves office and then he can join his band of felons in prison.

Tom Graham

East Aurora