Bring back Lindy.

OK, coach Ralph (Krueger) is a great guy. He should be reassigned to the position of “GM Assistant.”

Bring back Lindy, Mr. and Mrs. Pegula.

We love you Pegula family, but we all love the Sabres more.

Swallow your pride and bring back Lindy Ruff as head coach.

Why? Because “Punch Imlach” has passed on.

John Whalen

Orchard Park