Letter: Politicians must realize billionaires make us richer

After the Las Vegas Democratic debate, journalists and columnists reported how his rivals had bashed and eviscerated the billionaire Mr. Bloomberg. The second debate in Charleston, South Carolina was not much different.

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren depicted greedy billionaires as cancerous growths in our political system. But how does one become a billionaire? In many, perhaps most cases, by creating new jobs. (Maybe as a byproduct of their greed). E.g.: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Andrew Carnegie, Andrew Mellon, John Rockefeller.

“Jobs” is the mantra of all American politicians, from the president down to the local councilmen and women. Politicians point with pride at their endeavors to create new jobs. Politicians are more articulate than billionaires, but in the course of United States history, billionaires have made all of us richer.

George J. Neimanis

Lewiston