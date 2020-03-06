Letter: Dionne should check Clinton pardons, not just Trump’s

If E.J. Dionne is concerned about recent pardons, clemencies and commutations of President Trump, he may not remember when Marc David Reich, an international commodities trader who fled the United States before being indicted in this country on federal charges of tax evasion and making oil deals with Iran during the Iran hostage crisis.

Living in Switzerland, he never returned to face the charges. But in January 2001, he received a presidential pardon from then United States President Bill Clinton on his last day in office.

The indictment was filed by Rudolph Giuliani, the United States prosecutor at the time. The pardon was granted by President Clinton after Reich’s wife gave more than one million dollars to the Clinton Political Party including $100,000 to the Senate campaign of Hillary Clinton and $450,000 to the Clinton library.

This information was gathered from the internet. I conclude this indictment was far more serious than Dionne’s concern of former Illinois Gov. Rod R. Blagojevich, Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., and former New York City police commissioner Bernard B. Kerik.

Anthony Frandina

Derby