Letter: City must make it easier to follow its Airbnb rules

My husband and I have operated an Airbnb in the City of Buffalo since October 2017. It has been a delightful experience, allowing us to visit the world through our guests, who have come from all corners of the globe.

We provide only one bedroom in our home for Airbnb guests but have been hosts to nearly 300 of the nicest people, some for only one night and a few for extended visits. The only “problem” we have had is advising drivers not to park where their vehicle would block a driveway along our narrow street.

We have followed News articles about the regulation of Airbnbs in Buffalo and have attempted, since Nov. 7, 2019, to find out what the process is to become “legal.” Phone calls to the Department of Permit and Inspection asking for guidance have not been answered and messages have not been returned.

How are we to follow the rules if they are not spelled out anywhere? The editorial in the Feb. 27 Buffalo News suggests only six Airbnbs are licensed in the city. I would suggest that more would be in compliance if someone, anyone, in city government would let it be known how!

Cindy and Peter Loomis

Buffalo