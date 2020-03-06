Letter: Buffalo diocese must finally allow the victims to speak

Fiscal bankruptcy I understand. A short-term cash crunch sometimes requires the protection of the courts to ensure an institution or individual can survive. The Buffalo diocese can’t afford, though, to declare moral bankruptcy.

Now may be the time for a local version of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Come to the public forum, come clean, listen to the victims, and then move on. Once the immediate crisis is over the Catholic Church can ponder a voluntary payment over time – they have eons – to compensate the victims fully from a monetary perspective.

Bob Anderson

Buffalo