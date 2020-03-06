Ice Griffs lose to Bentley

Canisius’ men’s hockey team opened the Atlantic Hockey playoffs with a 6-1 loss to No. 8 Bentley at the Bentley Arena in Waltham, Mass., Friday night.

Nick Hutchinson scored the lone goal for the ninth-seeded Golden Griffins (10-19-6), which came early in the third period.

By that point, Canisius was down 5-0 after the Falcons scored twice in the opening period and thrice in the middle period.

Brendan Walkom had two goals to lead Bentley while Jonathan Desbiens had three assists for a team-high three points.

Canisius will look to avoid elimination today when the Griffs take on the Falcons at the Bentley Arena at 7:05 p.m. Should Canisius win, the deciding game would be Sunday.