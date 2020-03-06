Hospitals, nursing homes in WNY prepare for COVID-19

Hospitals in Western New York have locked away specialty breathing masks and other personal protective devices, imposed more visitor restrictions and underlined infectious control practices with staff as they brace for the prospect of the first positive COVID-19 test results in the region.

Those who need treatment for respiratory and other illnesses at emergency rooms and, if necessary, as inpatients can feel secure that care is available, officials with hospitals across the region said Friday.

They also encouraged people who become sick to check with their primary care providers first to see if existing symptoms suggest that it’s best to ride out their illness at home – instead of raising the risk of spreading sickness to those in the wider community.

Meanwhile, those seeking hospital treatment, or visiting acute-care settings, outpatient clinics and nursing homes can expect to see a higher level of infectious control.

“I have to be honest, this is not just for COVID-19, but all influenza," said Charlene Ludlow, vice president and chief quality and safety officer for Great Lakes Health, in charge infectious control at Erie County Medical Center and Kaleida Health.

“If we had this much attention on influenza every year, we may not have the mortality rate we do,” Ludlow said.

Flu strains have hospitalized more than 350,000 people across the country this flu season and caused at least 20,000 deaths, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.

More than a half-dozen people in the region – including one this week at a Catholic Health facility - have been tested for the novel strain of coronavirus. All tests have so far been negative but those in the health community know that could change.

ECMC and Kaleida Health on Friday started health enhanced visitation policies that prohibit those who are ill and under 14 to its hospitals and nursing homes.

“Family are not considered visitors; they are part of a patient’s care team,” the policy states, but family members must take transmission-based cautions against COVID-19 and other airborne illnesses, including wearing breathing masks, if staff deems it necessary.

Hospitals and nursing homes are always guarded with their supplies of N95 masks that give health care providers added protection against airborne diseases, Ludlow said, but have secured those and other types of masks and personal protective equipment as requests by visitors to bring them home grows.

Catholic Health always discourages those who are ill to avoid visiting patients at its five hospitals and residents at its four nursing homes. The hospital system also screens visitors to its neonatal and intensive care units for illnesses before they can enter, and will widen that testing if conditions warrant, said Marty Boryszak, senior vice president of Acute Care Services. The health care system is considering age restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases across the country rises but has yet to impose them, he said.

Meanwhile, hospital leaders focused on disease transmission encourage those across the region to take precautions – without panic.

“I think we should expect that there will be other locations in the country, and possibly this region, where there is sustained transmission of this virus,” said Dr. Kevin Shiley, medical director of infection prevention and control with Catholic Health. "From what we know about this virus, the vast majority of people recover and do fairly well. However, we also know that a higher percentage of people compared to the seasonal flu can become severely ill and because of that, we have to take this very seriously and plan accordingly.

“People roll their eyes when they hear me say it," Shiley said, "but wash your hands, keep your hands clean, don't touch your face – and keep distance from people that are obviously ill.”