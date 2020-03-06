HILLIMAN, Richard J. "Ric"

March 4, 2020; beloved husband of 50 years to Katherine A. (nee Lipinski) Hilliman; dearest father of Richard (Kate) Hilliman, Brian (Denise) Hilliman and Kelly (Corey) Hacker; devoted grandfather to Savanna and Sierra Hilliman, Kylee May, Cayden and Cooper Hacker and Orion Hilliman; dear brother of Joan (Michael) Rice and Theresa (Kenneth) Farham; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday, from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.). Flowers gratefully declined. Entombment to be held privately. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com