High School Extra: Crocker, Victor lead Section VI teams at state swim and dive championships

Mark Crocker (Lockport) had two top-10 finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly events to lead all Section VI swimmers at the preliminary round of the NYSPHSAA swim championships at the Nassau County Aquatic Center in Long Island on Friday.

Crocker finished seventh in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.45, qualifying him for the championship event held Saturday.

He also clocked a 50.54 in the 100 butterfly, good for fifth place and a shot at the championship today.

The Orchard Park team of Patrick McCrone, Luke Sapio, Andrew Descovich and Josh Stegner earned fifth in the 200 medley relay with a 1:37.38.

Ezra Webster of East Aurora finished 14th in the 50 freestyle with a 21.60. Jamestown’s Kyle Dean took 16th in the same event at 21.82. Webster also swam a 47.42 to tie for 15th in the 100 freestyle.

The championship events begin Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

St. Francis senior Joseph Victor placed fifth in the 1-meter diving finals with a score of 575.30. Jacob Minnick (Lockport) was 13th at 537.70 and Wyatt Fuller (Springville) was 23rd at 502.85 to round out the top-3 local finishes.

Fed hockey regionals set

Williamsville North and Starpoint will hit the ice Saturday for the Far West Regional round of the NYSPHSAA Boys Federation Hockey Tournament.

The Spartans (14-8-1) will play Section IV’s Ithaca at 1 p.m. at the LECOM Harborcenter.

It will be Williamsville North’s first playoff appearance since 2017, the year the Spartans won the state championship.

Ithaca enters at 12-6-2 overall and is led by Thomas Kopelson who has 11 goals and 16 assists. Colden Goodrow is the Little Red’s scoring leader with 17 goals.

Starpoint draws last year’s Division II champion in Section III’s Skaneateles for its regional matchup at Buffalo State at 5:50 p.m.

The Spartans check in at 20-1-2 and are on a 20-game winning streak, led by Joe Lobrutto’s 23 goals and 16 assists.

Skaneateles has a three-headed monster in Charlie Russell (20 goals, 31 assists), Garrett Krieger (24 goals, 49 points) and Charlie Major (15 goals, 48 points).

The semifinals for both divisions will be held next Saturday at the Harborcenter with finals to follow on Sunday.

Meanwhile, St. Mary’s of Lancaster will challenge Chaminade in the first round of the New York State Catholic School tournament at 12:30 today at the Abe Stark Rink at Coney Island.

The Lancers (12-8-3) will play in place of St. Joe’s, which forfeited the rest of the season after an internal investigation revealed several players breached the school’s code of conduct at an off-campus incident.

Chaminade defeated St. Anthony’s, 3-0, in Game 3 of the CHSHL finals to advance to the state tournament.

Three sign letters of intent

Three high school athletes have signed letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level.

Dunkirk’s Jericha Petrella will run indoor and outdoor track with Central Michigan next season. She made the All-CCAA Large School First Team in cross country last December.

Petrella will compete in the 600-meter run at the state championships on Saturday in Staten Island.

Iroquois standout golfer Tyler Bird will continue to tee off in college. The school announced his signing with Le Moyne on Friday.

Birdd became the first golfer to win the Erie County Junior Series in back-to-back weeks last September.

He also placed third at the ECIC championships in October, earning an All-ECIC all-star nod.

Williamsville East Flames star Cal Shifflet announced on Twitter on Friday that he will continue to play basketball at SUNY Cortland next season.

The Flames’ leading scorer racked up 437 points this season, an average of 19.8 per game. He also had 191 rebounds this season.