Hamburg trying to turn back 'devastating' loss of state aid

The deadline for passing the New York State budget is just over three weeks away, and Hamburg and state legislators are trying to restore a chunk of state aid to the spending plan.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposed cutting $6.9 million in aid to communities hosting video lottery terminals, like those at Hamburg Gaming.

Hamburg would lose $865,679, which is its second largest revenue stream, and the loss would be "devastating" to the town, according to Supervisor James M. Shaw. Erie County would lose $288,560 for being a host county.

Shaw this week delivered petitions with more than 3,600 signatures in favor of keeping the funding to Assemblyman Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, who has pledged to fight to retain the funding.

State Sen. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, has called on the majority and minority leaders of the state Senate to support the restoration of the funding. Jacobs called the proposal “another unnecessary assault as the governor seeks to balance the state budget on the backs of our partners in local government.”