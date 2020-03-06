GRUKA, Anthony J. "Tony"

Of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, February 29, 2020. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Josephine (Quagliana) Gruka; brother of Mary Anne (Fred) Dains; beloved uncle of Fred (Melanie) Dains, Kati (Jordan) Pede and Joseph (Joanna) Dains; special great-uncle to Jadyn, Connor, Josie and Andrew; also survived by many close friends and relatives. The family will be present Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4-8 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church). Mr. Gruka was a life member of the Knights of Columbus Father Baker Council and a proud member of the Buffalo Yacht Club. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com