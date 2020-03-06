Grand Island wonders: Why 'Project Olive,' not 'Project Amazon'?

We don't know why the code name assigned to the maybe-it-is-maybe-it-isn't Amazon project on Grand Island is "Project Olive." But that didn't stop one island resident from speculating during Monday's Town Board meeting.

David Reilly argued Amazon has billions of dollars to make sure every aspect of the development is perfect and "to manipulate public sentiment for their self-interest."

"Olive. You might have a grandmother named Olive," Reilly said. "Nowadays, the name Olive is back in vogue, so you might have a daughter or a niece or a granddaughter named Olive. Drew Barrymore named her daughter Olive, so there's a celebrity cachet to the name as well."

(That's true: Olive Barrymore Kopelman is 7½.)

"Olive branches signify peace and cooperation," Reilly added. "What a great set of ideas to evoke through a single word. Old-fashioned, reflecting historical significance, though trendy. Peace and cooperation... "

"The Tonawanda project was named Bruno," Supervisor John Whitney interrupted, referring to the code name for the much-smaller, confirmed-Amazon distribution center under construction in that town.

"I'd have to think about that one," Reilly said to laughter.

"This works so much better, though, than Project Amazon," he continued.

Or maybe Jeff Bezos just really likes Olive Garden.