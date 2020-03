The ancient winter sport of snow snake

Snow snake is an ancient winter sport played throughout the territories of the Haudenosaunee, or Six Nations, in upstate New York and Canada. It involves hurling lead-tipped, javelinlike pieces of wood, at least 6 feet long or more, along a handmade track of snow such as the one at Oldro Hill, which runs slightly uphill for hundreds of yards.