Duplicate Bridge: March 7, 2020

A week of Unit championship play concludes with extra-point games today at noon at the Airport Bridge Club and the Bridge Center of Buffalo and at 1 p.m. at the Lockport Duplicate Bridge Club.

Extra points will continue to be awarded at games Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and next Saturday at the Airport Bridge Club. The club’s Wednesday game starts at 11:59 a.m., following a lesson at 10 a.m. from club manager Bill Finkelstein.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo will have a special St. Patrick’s Gala game March 15, with a potluck lunch at 12:30 p.m. and play at 1. There also will be prizes for costumes and Irish trivia. For info, call Sharon Benz at 256-8469 or email sbenz@daemen.edu.

Tournament calendar

2020

Rochester Spring Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29. For info, click this link.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, to Sunday, April 12. For info, click this link.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Strathallan Hotel, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, to Sunday, April 26. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, to Monday, May 25. For info, click this link.

Syracuse Sectional – Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 26, to Sunday, June 28. For info, click this link.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, to Sunday, July 12. For info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12. For info, click this link.

Hamilton Sectional – Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19. Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, to Sunday, Aug. 16. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, to Monday, Sept. 7.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 13.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 20.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

CANCELED: Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 25.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.

2021

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, 2021, to Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to Monday, May 31, 2021.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, 2021, to Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, and Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, to Monday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, and Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, to Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Buffalo Regional – Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Bridge club websites

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is closing in on a career total of 2,700 master points. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

Duplicate scores

Week of Feb. 24 to March 1

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 60%; Sandi England and Barbara Libby, 56.25%; B: Marilyn Sultz and Dale Anderson, 51.25%; C: Dorothy and Larry Soong, 47.08%; east-west, A: Larry Abate and Mike Silverman, 58.33%; Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 56.67%; B: Joe Rooney and Bill Boardman, 53.33%; C: Joyce Greenspan and Gay Simpson, 45.42%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A/B: Margaret Zhou and Davis Heussler, 55.95%; C: Gay Simpson and John Bava, 49.70%; east-west, A: Art Matthies and Mike Silverman, 57.74%; Judi Marshall and Barbara Libby, 57.14%; B/C: Linda Zittel and Jan Hasselback, 52.98%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon – A: Helen Panza and Mike Silverman, 61.46%; B/C: Barbara Sadkin and Joyce Greenspan, 60.42%; Dorothy and Larry Soong, 47.92%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 58.93%; B: Martha and John Welte, 54.17%; Vic Bergsten and John Ziemer, 52.98%; Art Matthies and Mike Silverman, 52.38%; C: Gay Simpson and Pawan Matta, 50.60%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Shirley Cassety and partner, 61.81%; B/C: Joyce Greenspan and Ed Morgan, 56.94%; Dorothy and Larry Soong, 53.47%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Carol Neuhaus and Paul Morgante, 62.92%; B: Rose Ann Grimaldi and Henry Porter, 56.08%; east-west, A/B: Susan Cardamone and Marcia Wright, 58.30%; C: Sandra Morrison and Judy Reich, 56.10%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 60.19%; Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 57.41%; Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, 56.02%; Christy Kellogg and Claire Gareleck, 55.09%; B: Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 49.54%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. A: Dorothy and Larry Soong, 62.25%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 60.64%; Bill Rich and Joe Miranda, 56.03%; B: Ruth Nawotniak and Terry Camp, 48.38%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 67.50%; Linda Burroughsford and Bert Hargeshimer, 65%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Christy Kellogg and Saleh Fetouh, 69.27%; B: Sharon Benz and Kamil Bishara, 68.06%; Judy Padgug and Fred Yellen, 63.02%; C: Pat Burns and Fran Kurtz, 51.05%; Carol Bedell and Dorothy Soong, 50%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – A: Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 71.53%; Martha and John Welte, 65.28%; B/C: Rajinder Puri and Shrikant Joshi, 53.47%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Sunday afternoon – North-south, A: Sharon Benz and Fred Yellen, 59.32%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 58.07%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 56.90%; Vera Carpenter and Rashid Khan, 53.85%; B/C: Doanne Jackson and Marcia Turley, 50.90%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 49.23%; east-west, A: Ten-Pao Lee and Dian Petrov, 59.32%; Donna Steffan and Saleh Fetouh, 57.27%; Elaine Kurasiewicz and Jim Gullo, 55.95%; B: Judy Padgug and Kamil Bishara, 54.93%; Martha and John Welte, 53.61%; Gay Simpson and John Bava, 49.74%; C: Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 45.99%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Ken Meier and Joe Rooney, 65.63%; Bob and Joan Ciszak, 56.25%; Pepe Justicia-Linde and Dave Larcom, 48.96%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – A: Davis Heussler and Jim Gullo, 75%; B/C: Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 49%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Mike and Vince Taeger, 58.3%; Henry Chudy and Jeff Bender, 57.7%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Anne O’Connor, 51.8%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 65.48%; Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 58.33%; Ed Harman and Joyce Kindt, 55.36%; Sandy Marcussen and Jan O’Mara, 48.21%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – North-south, Beena and Madhav Deshmukh, 66%; Ed Harman and Bob Lederhouse, 52.50%; east-west, Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 58.50%; Carole Layer and Kathy Denzel, 53%; Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 52%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – Anita Fink and Freda Brummer, 60%; Marv Feuerstein and Herb Falk, 54%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Meena Rustgi and Sukhanand Jain, 65.6%; Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 47.9%; Sandy Recoon and Fred Nadel, 44.8%; east-west, David Reeves and Nelson Torre, 60.4%; Ruth Jones and Bob Kaiser, 54.2%; Dick Munschauer and George Lee, 49%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, 71.8%; Carmella Losi and Ron Fill, 56.2 %.

