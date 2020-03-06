DiCIOCCIO, Vincent J.

DiCIOCCIO - Vincent J. March 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Natalie (nee Klimaszewski) DiCioccio; dearest father of Gregory (Cheri) DiCioccio and Suzanne (Thomas) Liolos; devoted grandfather of Dana DiCioccio; dear brother of John (Marsha) DiCioccio and the late Tony (late Tootsie) DiCioccio; also survived by nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road) where prayers will be offered on Monday, March 9, at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM from St. Pius X Church (Getzville). Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com