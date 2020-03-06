Crime Stoppers offers reward leading to arrest of parole violator

A $2,500 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers Buffalo for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted on a parole violation.

Crime Stoppers said Anthony Delmaro also is wanted for questioning in connection with roofing scams.

Delmar0 was described as 5 foot 9 and 230 pounds.

Anyone with information leading to Delmaro's arrest or indictment is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 867-6161 or submit a tip using the free Crime Stoppers mobile app, Buffalo Tips, on either Apple or Android devices.