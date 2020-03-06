Crime Stoppers offering reward for arrest in reported roofing scam

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a man who is wanted by the West Seneca Police for questioning in connection with reported roofing scams perpetrated against the elderly.

Nicholas Certo, 35, has two local warrants, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on Certo's whereabouts, or information leading to his arrest or indictment, is asked to call (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Buffalo by downloading the free Crime Stoppers mobile app Buffalo Tips from either the Apple or Android store online.