Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 1, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Evelyn Agnes and Vincent F. Cook; dear sister of the late Mary E. (William) Froehley; adored great-aunt of John Adelord, Allyson Maria Tessier, Amelia Vandusen, and Brandi Lynn Tessier and many nephews. She will be eternally missed. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Sunday from 1-3 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com