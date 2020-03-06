Community members honored during Buffalo's Black History Month program

Seven local African Americans and one business were recognized Friday during a Black History Month ceremony for their contributions to the Buffalo community.
Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown hosted Black History Month 2020 in City Hall. The theme was "African Americans and the Vote."
The event originally was scheduled to take place last Friday but was postponed due to severe weather.
The awards and honorees included:
- Arts/Media: saxophonist Will Holton
- Community Service: Charlene Caver Miller, community organizer and volunteer
- Education: Kriner Cash, superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools
- Faith-based: Dwayne Jones, pastor of Mt. Aaron Baptist Church
- Health Care: Dr. Breeann Wilson, founder of Pure Podiatry of WNY
- Military/Law Enforcement: Lt. Kelly Craig of the Buffalo Police Department
- Youth: Natosha Cummings-Price, head coach for women's basketball at Erie Community College
- Business: The Oakk Room Restaurant, a hub for urban professionals
