CANALI, Dr. Guelfo

CANALI - Dr. Guelfo Age 95, of Lewiston, NY passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Loving husband of the late Marilyn Ann Parone; beloved father of Gerald D. Canali, DDS (Elizabeth); dear grandfather of Christy, Esq. (James, Esq.) Lilley, Gregory, Esq. (Suzanne, Esq.) Canali and Kevin, Esq. (Lindsay) Canali; and cherished great-grandfather of James, Diana, and Katherine Lilley, Vincent and Ruby Canali; also surviving are two sisters, Inez (late Anthony) Mancini and Frances (Elio) Marchetti, sister-in-law Frances Parone, brother-in-law Anthony (Elsie) Parone, many nieces and nephews and two step-grandchildren, Jason, Esq. and John Sebring; He was predeceased by his parents, Stephen and Bernardina (Cimichella) Canali, and his sister-in-law, Betty (late Andrew) Zucco. Dr. Canali practiced general dentistry in Niagara Falls for 46 years before retiring in 1999. There will be no prior visitation. A private burial concluding with Military Honors will be held in Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials can be made to Niagara Hospice.