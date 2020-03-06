Share this article

Buffalo man struck by early morning gunfire declared dead at ECMC

A 36-year-old Buffalo man who was struck by gunfire early Friday in the vicinity of Dewitt Street and Garner Avenue has been pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Michael J. DeGeorge said that, according to detectives, the shooting appears to have been targeted. The identity of the deceased man was not released by police.

Anyone with information is being asked to either call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

Harold McNeilHarold McNeil– Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.

